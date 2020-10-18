UScellular Names Mickelsen Director of Sales for Business Channel in Iowa, Nebraska Greg Mickelsen has joined UScellular as director of sales for the business channel in the Iowa and Nebraska markets. In this role, Mickelsen is responsible for growing the company's customer base, developing sales and growth strategies and ensuring that Iowa and Nebraska business and government customers are equipped with wireless technology and IoT solutions that can simplify and enhance their operations. Mickelsen has 16 years of wireless sales experience. He comes to UScellular from Sprint, where Mickelsen had several sales leadership roles. Most recently, he served as regional director of sales in Texas, the company's largest region. "Greg has a proven track record of leading high-performing teams and driving growth among business and government customers in the competitive wireless industry," said Matt Sampson, senior director of business sales solutions at UScellular. "I'm confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help our customers with their technology and IoT needs and ensure they have an unmatched wireless experience." Mickelsen is native of Chicago and earned a bachelor's degree in psychology with a minor in sociology from Illinois State University. Mickelsen lives with his wife, Lynda, and two children, Logan and Lyssa, in Dallas and will relocate to the Des Moines area. You can connect with him on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/gregmickelsen. About UScellular Business UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. It is ranked #1 in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2020 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study - Volume 2. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or business.uscellular.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn.