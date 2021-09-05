Vacanti Shattuck Attorneys We are pleased to announce William Finocchiaro has been named a new partner at Vacanti Shattuck. William has been with the firm since 2014, after earning his J.D. from the University of Nebraska - Lincoln. Since that time, his years of service have made significant contributions to the firm and its clients. William has recently been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for 2021 and 2022 for his work in Family Law. We are excited to welcome William as the firm's newest partner, and we look forward to his continued commitment to providing our clients with quality legal representation.