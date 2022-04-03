Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Alex Ablan Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Ablan to the position of branch manager for the new Veridian branch at 7529 Dodge St. in Omaha. That branch is scheduled to open later this spring. Ablan, a resident of Omaha, has worked at Veridian for four years. He was previously the branch manager of the Veridian branch in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ablan has a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Finance from the University of Santa Maria. Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 1,000 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including one in Council Bluffs and four more in the greater Omaha area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.