Terry Ann Sanders named community inclusion coordinator at Veridian Credit Union Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce that Terry Ann Sanders has been hired as the credit union's community inclusion coordinator in western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Sanders, a resident of Bellevue, has worked at Veridian for four years. She was previously a loan advisor. Sanders has a bachelor's degree in Leadership and Communications from Creighton University. Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 950 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including one in Council Bluffs and four in the greater Omaha area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.
