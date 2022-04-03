Veridian Credit Union announces promotion of Cotton Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of DJ Cotton to the position of branch manager at the Veridian branch in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Cotton, a resident of Omaha, Neb., has worked at Veridian for five years. He was previously a loan advisor. Cotton is pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Management and Leadership from Bellevue University. Veridian Credit Union, founded in 1934 in Waterloo, Iowa, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by the members who use its products and services. The credit union offers a full range of business and consumer financial services with approximately 1,000 employees and 30 branches across Iowa and eastern Nebraska, including one in Council Bluffs and four more in the greater Omaha area. For more information, visit veridiancu.org or call (800) 235-3228.