Visiting Nurse Association/Easterseals Nebraska

Visiting Nurse Association/Easterseals Nebraska announces 2022 board executive committee, welcomes three new board members and celebrates a leadership promotion Jason Hansen Elizebeth Murphy Sean Winekauf Richard Secor Jessie Fechner Dave Lopez Dr. Roger Kobayashi, MD Dr. Carole Patrick Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)/Easterseals Nebraska (ESN), known for ensuring exceptional care and services are available to all in the community, is proud to announce its 2022 board executive committee. VNA/ESN's board reflects a range of backgrounds and experiences that further strengthen its support of a healthy and thriving community. Jason Hansen, Board Chair - President, American National Bank Elizebeth Murphy, Board Vice Chair - President, Emspace + Lovgren Sean Winekauf, Board Treasurer - Director of Operational Risk Management, Mutual of Omaha Richard Secor, Board Secretary - Partner, The Lund Company VNA/ESN also welcomes three new board members: Jessie Fechner - Director of Nursing, Methodist Women's Hospital Dave Lopez - Partner, Husch Blackwell Dr. Roger Kobayashi, MD - Immunologist and Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, UCLA School of Medicine VNA/ESN is proud to celebrate the promotion of Dr. Carole Patrick from vice president of development and communications to chief philanthropy officer. In this role, Patrick is responsible for the major gifts and endowment program, fundraising activities, marketing and public relations, business development, and resource development activities. Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) ensures expert and compassionate care, education and individualized services are accessible to individuals without resources in Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties in Nebraska and in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. Easterseals Nebraska (ESN) provides services for people with disabilities and special needs across the state. More information can be found at vnatoday.org.

