Visiting Nurse Association announces new board appointment and leadership promotion Bill T. Foley Sandy Spicciati, BSN Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), known for its 125-year mission of ensuring healthcare and supportive services are available to all in the community, is proud to welcome William (Bill) T. Foley of Erickson | Sederstrom to its board of directors and to celebrate the promotion of Sandy Spicciati to Vice President of Health Services. Bill T. Foley acts as General Counsel and business advisor to a diverse group of businesses, from entrepreneurial start-ups to multi-generational family-owned companies. Bill uses his extensive knowledge and experience in legal, tax and financial matters to advise entrepreneurs, boards of directors, business managers and investors. He has extensive experience and knowledge in merger and acquisition, securities, tax and real estate law. Sandy Spicciati, BSN, has over 25 years of nursing experience focused on maternal-child, public health and program management. As Vice President of Health Services, Sandy oversees the overall operations of VNA's Community Care programs. Connecting and collaborating with community agencies and stakeholders that support the agency's mission, vision and strategic plan is a priority for her. VNA provides community health services for the people of Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties in Nebraska and in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. For more information, visit vnatoday.org.
