Visiting Nurse Association/Easterseals Nebraska Announces 2021 Board Officers and Welcomes New Directors as VNA Recognizes 125-Year Anniversary Taina Evans Jason Hansen Adam Kuenning Richard Secor Joseph "Joey" Castellanos Sean Winekauf Visiting Nurse Association (VNA)/Easterseals Nebraska (ESN), known for ensuring exceptional care and services are available to all in the community, is proud to announce its new board officers and to welcome two new directors. VNA/ESN's board reflects a range of backgrounds and experiences that further strengthen its support of a healthy and thriving community. Taina Evans, Board Chair - Director of Specialty Clinics, Boys Town National Research Hospital Jason Hansen, Board Vice Chair - President, American National Bank Adam Kuenning, Board Treasurer - Corporate Legal Counsel, Immanuel Richard Secor, Board Secretary - Partner, The Lund Company VNA/ESN also welcomes two new directors to the board: Joseph "Joey" Castellanos is the Bilingual Team Manager at First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO). Castellanos has worked for nine years in the bankcard/finance industry and has helped FNBO develop strong professionals by providing insightful coaching and genuine confidence amongst all employees. Sean Winekauf is the Director of Operational Risk Management at Mutual of Omaha. He has more than 30 years of experience in enterprise risk management, operational risk management, internal audit, IT Audit and process improvement. At Mutual of Omaha, Winekauf handles operational risk management processes, which includes risk assessment, risk decision making and implementation of risk controls, resulting in acceptance, mitigation or avoidance of risk. VNA, celebrating 125 years of service in this community, provides community health services to the people of Douglas, Sarpy and surrounding counties in Nebraska, and in Pottawattamie County in Iowa. Easterseals provides services for people with disabilities and special needs across the state of Nebraska. More information can be found at vnatoday.org.