Visiting Nurse Association

Visiting Nurse Association

Visiting Nurse Association announces new board appointments Jenny Jacobsen, J.D. Jeanne Rice Marcos Rodriguez Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), known for its 126-year mission ensuring healthcare and supportive services are available to all in the community, is proud to welcome three new board members. Jenny Jacobsen, J.D., is a Senior Risk Advisor for HUB Risk Services Division where she specializes in professional and cyber liability risk exposures, risk financing, and control needs. Jeanne Rice is the Program Manager, Methodist Community Health Clinic, Outpatient Therapy Services, and Wound Care Clinic for Nebraska Methodist Health System. Marcos Rodriguez is the Senior Advisor for Commercial Lending Community Banking at First National Bank of Omaha where he develops and manages a South Omaha loan portfolio with small business customers. VNA delivers expert, compassionate care to under-resourced people in Douglas, Sarpy, and surrounding counties in Nebraska and in Pottawattamie County, Iowa. For more information, visit vnatoday.org.

