Visiting Nurse Association Announces Two Retirements and Four New Leadership Members Bridget Young Joanie Kush Bridget Caniglia Amanda Hoist Bridget Elzey Francie McNeill Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), an Omaha-based organization with expert healthcare professionals and caregivers, is celebrating a combined 90 years of leadership, passion and dedication by Bridget Young and Joanie Kush. Bridget Young, RN, BSN, MBA, retires as Chief Operating Officer 45 years after she was first hired by VNA as a public health nurse. Bridget was instrumental in helping VNA achieve Joint Commission accreditation; the same body that accredits major hospitals and medical centers. She developed an integrated clinical infrastructure and embraced opportunities that shaped an innovative company culture. Joanie Kush, RN, MS, CHA, retires as Vice President of Hospice, Palliative Care and Pharmacy. Under her leadership, VNA became the largest hospice provider in Nebraska. Over 45 years, she held many positions, but hospice was dear to her. Joanie was a founding board member for Hospice House, The Josie Harper Residence, and has impacted the community through her mentorship. VNA is also pleased to announce the promotions of Bridget Caniglia to Chief Clinical Officer, Amanda Holst to Vice President of Home Health, Bridget Elzey to Vice President of Operations and Francie McNeil to Vice President of Program Development. Bridget Caniglia, RN CRRN, has been with VNA for over 15 years, initially as Vice President of Home Care. She has over 25 years of nursing experience in clinical care, management and leadership, including rehabilitation, skilled nursing, acute care and home health. As Chief Clinical Officer, she establishes, develops and supports an integrated clinical infrastructure for agency operations. Amanda Holst, MS-SLP has been with VNA for 20 years, transitioning from direct patient care to management and leadership as the Clinical Manager of Rehabilitation Service and Director of Home Health. As Vice President of Home Health, she leads the overall operations of VNA Home Health to deliver effective and efficient clinical services. Bridget Elzey, RN, BSN, has been with VNA for nearly 20 years. Initially a home health nurse, she most recently was the Quality Assurance Performance Improvement Manager after being responsible for orientation of clinical staff, Medicare and Medicaid regulations and quality initiatives. As Vice President of Operations, she supports clinical infrastructure, including regulatory and quality initiatives, accreditation, scheduling and technology. Francie McNeil, RN, BSN, MSN, MBA, has 23 years of nursing experience and joined VNA as the Clinical Support Manager in 2014, overseeing the Intake Department. As Vice President of Program Development, she is responsible for program development and care transitions, including business development and intake. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, VNA operates in Nebraska's Douglas, Sarpy and Washington counties, as well as Iowa's Pottawattamie County. For more information, visit vnatoday.org.