 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walentine O'Toole, LLP
0 comments

Walentine O'Toole, LLP

  • 0
Walentine O'Toole, LLP

Walentine O'Toole, LLP Walentine O'Toole, LLP is pleased to announce that John J. Hawk Jr. has joined the firm as an associate in its banking, foreclosure and creditor's rights practice group. Mr. Hawk holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska and received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State College. Walentine O'Toole, LLP is a banking, business transactions and litigation law firm that provides clients with cost-effective legal support for their business operations. For over 35 years, Walentine O'Toole has represented clients covering a wide range of legal matters throughout the Midwest including banking & finance, commercial transactions & litigation, creditors' rights, insurance defense, estate planning, and labor/employment. For more information, visit: www. walentineotoole.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Democrats Split on Multiple Issues in Biden’s Economic Agenda

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inside Business

Mosaic

Jenniffer Fields LeDoux Promoted to Senior Vice President of Operations at Mosaic Mosaic, a leading nonprofit provider of services for people …

Inside Business

Ag Processing Inc

AGP ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF AG PRODUCTS Mark Sandeen Craig Pietig Ag Processing Inc a cooperative (AGP) to…

Union Bank & Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank & Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Argo, Kalama, and Kappert Eric Argo Audrea Kappert Cathy Kalama Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcomed Er…

Union Bank and Trust
Inside Business

Union Bank and Trust

Union Bank & Trust Hires Al-Rashid, Bertsch, and Sutera Rod Al-Rashid Bob Bertsch John Sutera Union Bank & Trust (UBT) recently welcom…

Inside Business

Hilgers Graben PLLC

HILGERS GRABEN PLLC EXPANDS LINCOLN OFFICE, ADDS ATTORNEYS ADAM NYENHUIS, EVAN HALL AND SAMUEL SETTLE Hilgers Graben PLLC is pleased to announ…

Inside Business

Curnes Financial Group

Curnes Financial Group welcomes Doug Thomas as an investment adviser Thomas has been in the investment business since 2011, when he joined his…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert