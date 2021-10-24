Walentine O'Toole, LLP Walentine O'Toole, LLP is pleased to announce that John J. Hawk Jr. has joined the firm as an associate in its banking, foreclosure and creditor's rights practice group. Mr. Hawk holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska and received his undergraduate degree from Wayne State College. Walentine O'Toole, LLP is a banking, business transactions and litigation law firm that provides clients with cost-effective legal support for their business operations. For over 35 years, Walentine O'Toole has represented clients covering a wide range of legal matters throughout the Midwest including banking & finance, commercial transactions & litigation, creditors' rights, insurance defense, estate planning, and labor/employment. For more information, visit: www. walentineotoole.com