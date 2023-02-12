Walentine O'Toole, LLP Walentine O'Toole, LLP is pleased to announce that John M. Kivett has been promoted to partner within the firm. John holds a J.D. from the University of Denver - Sturm College of Law, with a certificate in corporate and commercial law, and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. John practices in the firm's banking and financial services section. He is admitted to practice in both Nebraska and Iowa. Walentine O'Toole, LLP is a banking, business transactions and litigation law firm that provides clients with cost-effective legal support for their business operations. Established in 1985, Walentine O'Toole has represented clients in thousands of cases covering a wide range of legal matters including banking & finance, commercial transactions & litigation, creditors' rights, insurance defense, estate planning, & labor/employ ment. For more information, visit: www.walentineotoole.com