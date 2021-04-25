Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jason B. Thompson Edward J. Brezenski III At Wells Fargo Advisors, we recognize the importance of excellent service and trusted investment advice. Contact us to learn more about our focus on helping clients achieve their financial goals. The Premier Advisor distinction is held by a select group of Financial Advisors within Wells Fargo Advisors as measured by completion of educational components, business production based on either of the past two years, and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, may also be used to determine recipients. Jason is located at 13529 Millard Avenue, Omaha, 68137 and can be reached at 402-536-2898 jason.b.thompson@wellsfargo. com or wfadvisors.com/jason.b.thompson. Edward is located at 13625 California St., Suite 100, Omaha, NE 68154 and he can be reached at 402-431-5579 Edward.J.Brezenski@wellsfargo.com. Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC Insured NO Bank Guarantee MAY Lose Value Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.� 2020 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved. CAR-0321-00866 5290982a