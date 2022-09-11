WEST GATE BANK WELCOMES LAURA BURFORD AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORRESPONDENT LENDING The West Gate Bank Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Laura Burford as Senior Vice President, Correspondent Lending. Burford brings more than 25 years of experience in banking and mortgage lending to her new role at West Gate Bank. As Senior Vice President, Correspondent Lending, Burford will lead and develop the correspondent and broker sales team, identify and develop new correspondent and broker relationships, and maintain and expand existing client relationships. In addition, she will aid the department in achieving sales and customer service goals, oversee product development and assist in the development of client policies. Originally from Elkhorn, Nebraska, Burford received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Bellevue University. In 2016, she graduated from the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program and in 2019, earned the Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association. Burford served as the president for the Nebraska Mortgage Association and currently serves as the immediate past-president. She is a board member for the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation and a mentor and volunteer in the TeamMates Mentoring Program. Laura Burford is located at West Gate Bank Pacific Springs branch at 1020 S. 179th Court & can be reached at 402-853-7025 or lburford@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in September, 2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.