WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES TANNER BELT AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT, BRANCH MANAGER The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Tanner Belt as Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, Retail. Belt brings more than seven years of experience in banking to his new role at West Gate Bank. As Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager, Belt will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers, providing personal service to meet their financial needs and coaching his staff to achieve customer service and sales goals. Originally from Council Bluffs, Iowa, Belt received his Associates of Science from Iowa Western Community College. Belt served on the Board of Directors for the Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce and currently serves as a member on the Missouri Valley Kiwanis organization. Tanner Belt is located at West Gate Bank's 177th & West Maple branch at 17617 Manderson Street and can be reached at 402-938-4672 or tbelt@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 11 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is now open at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.