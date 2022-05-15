WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES MEGAN FROEHLICH The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Megan Froehlich as Vice President, Business Banking Solutions Officer. A native of Osmond, Nebraska, Froehlich graduated from Wayne State College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications with an emphasis in Corporate, Community and Public Relations. She brings over 12 years of banking experience to her role with the Business Banking Solutions team. As a Business Banking Solutions Officer, Megan will work directly with our business clients to help nurture and maintain solid relationships by leveraging her industry- specific experiences and our highly effective financial solutions to ensure money management objectives are met. Froehlich currently resides in Gretna, Nebraska and supports many local nonprofits in the greater Omaha metro. She currently serves as Vice President for EIEIO, a nonprofit in Gretna, Nebraska that promotes and encourages the growth of youth activities in the Gretna community. Megan Froehlich will initially be located at the Pacific Springs branch at 1020 S 179th Court before relocating to the new 177th & West Maple Road branch when it opens later in 2022. She can be reached at 402-758-8733 or mfroehlich@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
