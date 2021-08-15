WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES REARDON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Shane Reardon to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Lending. Reardon joined West Gate Bank in January, 2019 as a loan analyst and loan officer. A native of Columbus, Nebraska, Reardon graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Financial Markets and Commercial Banking. As a Commercial Loan Officer, Reardon assists customers with their business financing needs, including real estate lending. He councils customers on different credit options and utilizes West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs. He also helped to lead the bank's team for the Paycheck Protection Program. Reardon is a past member of the Risk Management Association and participates in various bank-supported community and volunteer activities. Shane Reardon is located at West Gate Bank 180th & Pacific branch at 1020 S. 179th Court & can be reached at 402-758-8721 or sreardon@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.