WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES CHAD TETTENBORN, NICK PARKER Chad Tettenborn Nick Parker The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Chad Tettenborn as Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer and Nick Parker as an Assistant Vice President, Business Banking Solutions Officer. Tettenborn brings 15 years of experience in Financial Services to his new role at West Gate Bank. As Vice President, Commercial Loan Officer, Tettenborn will develop relationships in the Omaha market to assist commercial lending clients with their business financing needs, including real estate lending. He will be available to council customers on different credit options and utilize West Gate Bank resources to help them meet other business needs. Originally from Omaha, Tettenborn received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Nebraska Wesleyan University and his MBA from Creighton University. He serves on the Finance Committee for Kids Can Community Center and is a past board member and treasurer; serves as an Advisory Board Member for the Nebraska Enterprise Fund; and is active in St Margaret Mary's Church. Chad Tettenborn is located at West Gate Bank� Pacific Springs branch at 1020 South 179th Court and can be reached at 402-758-8723 or ctettenborn@westgate.bank. A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Nick graduated from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha with an Associate of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Bellevue University with a Bachelor of Science in Management. He brings 15 years of banking experience to his role with the Business Banking Solutions team. As a Business Banking Solutions Officer, he will customize product solutions for customers to enhance business banking portfolios and create additional benefits for businesses, as well as developing and maintaining business account relationships. Nick served as Chairman of the Board for the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce in 2017 and 2020 and has been on the Board of Directors since 2011. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the YMCA Armbrust Chapter and volunteers with the Gretna Volunteer Fire Department. He coached Millard United Elite Baseball from 2014-19 and was the assistant coach for Millard United Classic in 2020. Nick Parker is located at West Gate Bank at 9775 Q Street and can be reached at 402-731-2179 or nparker@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.