WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES BANDARS The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Heath Bandars as an Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager. Located in Omaha, Bandars brings eight years of banking experience to his new role. Throughout his career, he has developed a passion for assisting customers with their consumer and business banking needs. He is currently pursuing a degree from Bellevue University. In his new role as Branch Manager, Bandars will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers, providing personal service to meet their financial needs and coaching his staff to achieve customer service and sales goals. Bandars volunteers with Global Partners in Hope, Sacred Heart Ministry, Salvation Army, Partnership 4 Kids, Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, served as the Diversity and Inclusion Chair on the Greater Omaha Chamber Young Professional Council as well as the Omaha Young Professional Summit Planning Committee. Heath Bandars will initially be located at the Pacific Springs branch at 1020 S 179th Court before relocating to the new 177th & West Maple Road branch when it opens later in 2022. He can be reached at 402-758-8706 or hbandars@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.