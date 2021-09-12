WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES HAMM The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Britton Hamm to the title of Branch Manager at the 97th & Q location. Hamm began his West Gate Bank career as a teller in 2014 and has been promoted several times over the years. In his new role as Branch Manager of the West Gate Bank branch at 97th & Q Street, Hamm will be responsible for developing and maintaining business relationships with customers, providing personal service to meet their financial needs and coaching his staff to achieve customer service and sales goals. Hamm volunteers with Junior Achievement, as well as bank-sponsored community activities. Britton Hamm is located at 9775 Q Street and can be reached at 402-731-1003 or bhamm@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
