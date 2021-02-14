WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES JEREMEY SHIERS West Gate Bank� announces the promotion of Jeremey Shiers to Executive Vice President of West Gate Bank and President of the bank's Mortgage division. Shiers was also elected to the bank's Board of Directors. He will be taking over for Mark Hansen who is retiring after a 40-year career in the banking industry, including the past 18 years at West Gate Bank where he served in a variety of leadership positions. Shiers joined West Gate Bank in 2016 as CFO of the Mortgage division where he led financial management and reporting, secondary market and other strategic initiatives. In his new role, he will manage the entire Mortgage division and serve on the bank's Executive Committee. Shiers is a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in Business Administration and the Colorado Graduate School of Banking. Jeremey Shiers is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4089 or jshiers@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
