WEST GATE BANK� PROMOTES ANDERSON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors has elected Lindsay Anderson to Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. Anderson initially joined West Gate Bank in 2005 as a teller. In 2016, she returned as Vice President of Information Technology where she led a team on infrastructure, networking, information security, disaster recovery, business continuity, ITMs and other IT initiatives. As Chief Technology Officer, Anderson is responsible for overseeing the Information Technology department, bringing a high-tech, high-touch, personalized approach to the delivery of technology services and solutions in the West Gate Bank banking environment. She has also been appointed to the bank's Executive Committee. A graduate of the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, Anderson has a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing and minors in finance and communication. She has also completed post-graduate courses at Southeast Community College in network management. Lindsay Anderson is located at the West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at 402-434-3480 or landerson@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
West Gate Bank
Related to this story
Most Popular
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Names New CEO Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is pleased to…
OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians & Finance Director Mackenzie Barnard Bruno Caro Sarah Castro Erin Gilmer Kevin Harm Tabitha Kabala Lily M…
Boys Town National Research Hospital Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Boys Town is pleased to announce Deepak Madh…
- Updated
Omaha Bank Continues To Add To Team to Support Growth
Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Hea…
Swanson Russell Hires Seven in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Caitlin Moser Stephen Cornelius Shaylee Vice Will Sharpe Mariah Pollett Jordan Snader…
Children's Hospital & Medical Center's Pediatric Surgeons Bring Advanced Techniques and Surgical Expertise to the Region Children's Pediat…
CFO Systems CFO Systems has added Tim Engler, Sara Haecke, & Jay Hill to its nationwide team of more than 60 professionals focused on help…
ACCESSbank ACCESSbank has promoted Greg Hanson to vice president of its merchant processing division, ACCESS Payment Processing. Greg joined t…
- Updated
First State Bank, Omaha/Ralston www.1st.bank Osbaldo Sanchez Jonathan Culliver Randall Crutcher Osbaldo Sanchez - Oz joins First State Bank wi…