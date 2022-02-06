WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES BITTNER AND STEEN Michael Bittner Guthrie Steen The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Michael Bittner as Senior Vice President & Manager, Omaha Residential Construction Lending and Guthrie Steen as an Assistant Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Bittner brings 14 years of experience in Construction Lending to his new role at West Gate Bank. As Senior Vice President & Manager, Omaha Residential Construction Lending, Bittner will engage with homebuilders, developers, real estate and financial-related professionals to originate loans to builders or to homeowners for the purpose of constructing a new home. He will also focus on business development and growth of the business line to increase West Gate Bank's presence in the Omaha market. Originally from Storm Lake, Iowa, Bittner received an associate of arts degree in Business Administration from Iowa Central Community College and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration & Finance from Grand View University in Des Moines, Iowa. He has served as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity and as a mentor in the TeamMates Mentoring Program. Michael Bittner is located at West Gate Bank Pacific Springs branch at 1020 South 179th Court and can be reached at 402-758-8730 or mbittner@westgate.bank. Originally from Elk Horn, Iowa, Steen graduated from Wayne State College with a degree in Business Administration and Finance. He brings more than 20 years of experience in lending to his new role with West Gate Bank. As a Mortgage Loan Officer, he will work directly with clients to recommend the best mortgage products for their needs, build customized solutions for brokers and clients purchasing or refinancing a home, and assist clients with the mortgage origination process from start to finish. Steen volunteers with several community organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, TeamMates Mentoring Program and Ronald McDonald House. Guthrie Steen is located at West Gate Bank Pacific Springs branch at 1020 South 179th Court and can be reached at 402-758-8727 or via email at gsteen@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.