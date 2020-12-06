WEST GATE BANK ELECTS HOLLINGER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS West Gate Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Jared Hollinger to its Board of Directors. Hollinger is the principal and co-founder of Eleven Talents, LLC. With over 18 years of experience guiding real estate investments of all types, he has successfully navigated the real estate economy with holdings in single-family, multi-family, agricultural, commercial, retail and tax liens. Over his career, Hollinger has been involved with the purchase and disposition of over 4,000 properties of various asset classes. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management. Hollinger is an active member at St. Columbkille Catholic Church and serves in parish leadership as well as coaching a variety of youth sports. About West Gate Bank� West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with locations in Lincoln and Omaha. As a full-service banking institution, we are large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs, yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. We're committed to your success and invested in your financial well-being. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.