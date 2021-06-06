WEST GATE BANK� WELCOMES MORRISON The West Gate Bank� Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Kristie Morrison as a Mortgage Loan Officer. Located in Omaha, Morrison graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor's degree in Education. She brings extensive mortgage origination experience to her new role with West Gate Bank. As a Mortgage Loan Officer, she will work directly with clients to recommend the best mortgage products for their needs, build customized solutions for brokers and clients purchasing or refinancing a home, and assist clients with the mortgage origination process from start to finish. Morrison volunteers with several community organizations, including Open Door Mission and Habitat for Humanity. Kristie Morrison is located at the 9775 Q Street West Gate Bank location and can be reached at 402-970-0136 or via email at kmorrison@westgate.bank. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is under construction at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha and is expected to open in mid-2022. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.