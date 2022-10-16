WEST GATE BANK PROMOTES KAY BARTEK Kay Bartek Doug Carey West Gate Bank announces the promotion of Kay Bartek to Senior Vice President, Retail Banking. She will be taking over for Doug Carey who is retiring at the end of the year after a 45-year career in the banking industry, including the past 20 years at West Gate Bank where he led the Retail banking team. Bartek joined West Gate Bank in 2017 as the branch manager of the West Gate Bank Center location. In 2020, she was named Senior Vice President, Lincoln Retail Market Manager. In her new role, Bartek will oversee the Retail Banking teams in Lincoln and Omaha, as well as the Solutions Center team. Her responsibilities will include coaching and mentoring the branch managers and their teams, growing core deposits, staffing decisions for the branches and managing the Solutions Center. A native of West Point, Nebraska and a graduate of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, Bartek brings over 30 years of banking experience to her new role at West Gate Bank. She serves as Board Chair for the American Red Cross Southeast Nebraska Chapter. She is also involved with Junior Achievement of Lincoln as well as Leadership Lincoln events. Kay Bartek is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 323-8970 or kbartek@westgate.bank.
