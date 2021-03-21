WEST GATE BANK TO BUILD NEW BRANCH AT 177TH & MAPLE STREET West Gate Bank has announced plans to expand its presence in the Omaha market with the building of a fourth location at 177th & Maple Street. The 7,000 square foot branch will begin construction in the spring with an opening in mid-2022. The location will include a full-service retail branch and drive-thru with Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), as well as commercial lending, mortgage lending and business banking solutions. "The addition of our Maple branch at 177th & Maple Street gives us a dynamic presence to serve the fast-growing area of northwest Omaha and Elkhorn," said Carl Sjulin, President & CEO of West Gate Bank. Currently with ten locations in Lincoln and Omaha, West Gate Bank is committed to providing its customers with all the services a large bank can offer with the outstanding, personal customer service that only a community bank can provide. About West Gate Bank West Gate Bank� is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
WEST GATE BANK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Children's, Nebraska Total Care Partner to Support Children in Foster Care Suzanne Haney, M.D. Children's Hospital & Medical Center and Ne…
Survey Determines 2021 Best Places to Work in Omaha� Best Places to Work in Omaha survey founder, Baird Holm LLP, along with program sponsor, …
ACCESSbank F. Jason Fowler Tom Corrigan Heidi Gass Patrick Huse Amanda Sudbeck F. Jason Fowler has joined ACCESSbank as Executive Vice Preside…
SECURITY NATIONAL BANK APPOINTS NEW CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER Security National Bank is pleased to announce that Scott Irwin has joined the ba…
SHARE Omaha Esther Mejia Michelle Zych SHARE Omaha is pleased to welcome Esther Mejia and Michelle Zych to SHARE Omaha's board of directors. E…
JUSTIN GIBSON RECOGNIZED IN FORBES AS A 2021 BEST-IN-STATE WEALTH ADVISOR Justin Gibson of Silverleaf Wealth Management was recently ranked No…
Bellevue University Names New Members, Chair to Board of Directors Steve Kaniewski Admiral Annie Andrews Fred Hunzeker Bellevue University off…
GIBSON, POGREBA, KRUEGER, DAIKER, GLASER & KELLY RECOGNIZED AS SIX OF LPL FINANCIAL'S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS Silverleaf Wealth Management …
Kidwell Kidwell is excited to add Trevor Kinnett as a new Director of Sales. He brings over 22 years of experience in the low voltage and spec…
Primrose School at West Maple Now Open and Serving Children and Families in Omaha High-quality early education and care provider hiring teache…