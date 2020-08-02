Westin Foods Valerie Ferrell Chief Financial Officer Westin Foods Westin Foods, a private label, and branded food manufacturer with corporate headquarters located in Omaha, NE and production facilities in Fairbury, NE and Kearney, MO, has announced the promotion of Valerie Ferrell to Chief Financial Officer. A graduate of Midland University, Valerie has been with Westin Foods since 2007 where she began her career as Corporate Controller. "Valerie is the perfect choice for the Chief Financial Officer position. Her long tenure with Westin, a deep understanding of our business, and exceptional leadership skills makes her an outstanding fit to lead our accounting and human resource teams as we continue to grow", said Brad Poppen, President and Chief Operating Officer. Westin Foods, with roots dating back to the 1950's provides superior quality, variety and selection, producing only the finest food products. An experienced management team along with a group of talented and dedicated associates has positioned Westin Foods for continued growth and diversification going forward.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.