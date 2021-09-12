Woodmen Life

WoodmenLife Kelly Liberty, Vice President, Jen Hough, Director, Strategic Initiatives Agile, Business Process WoodmenLife has appointed Kelly Liberty as Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, effective Sept. 1. In this role, Liberty will lead the Strategic Initiatives division with oversight of company-wide strategic investments and initiatives., She will also oversee key vendor relationships and lead the teams involved in defining and driving execution of key strategic initiatives. WoodmenLife has appointed Jen Hough its new Director, Agile Business Processes, effective Sept. 1. She will lead all functions within the Agile Business Process Area, including Trainers, Agile Product Owners and Platform Administrators. She also will manage the backlog for the Business Technology Agile teams.