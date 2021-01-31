WoodmenLife Announces Promotions and Appointments WoodmenLife is pleased to announce several promotions and new hires during January 2021. Jeremy Carroll has been appointed Vice President, Sales, a role where he can not only support the Sales Team, but also ensure members are getting the service they deserve. In this role, he will continue to share responsibilities for steering work done in each of the organization's 26 regions. Daniel R. Molony, Jr. has been appointed Vice President, Fraternal, a promotion in the community outreach area that will allow him to continue his efforts to shape how the organization gives back in hometowns across America. Molony will support members and chapters as they continue to collaborate with community organizations. Kyle Savage will lead the Woodmen Insurance Agency (WIA) as president. In this new role, Savage will provide leadership for the WIA team and assist representatives as they find solutions for members through additional insurance products. Woodmen Insurance Agency, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of WoodmenLife. Products offered and processed through WIA are issued by carriers that are not affiliated with WoodmenLife. John Sharp has joined the Legal Division as Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. Sharp will act as a legal advisor to senior management on WoodmenLife's strategic growth and innovation initiatives and will also provide counsel for insurance and community outreach activities. He has extensive experience in the insurance industry and has maintained strong connections through participation in various insurance associations. About WoodmenLife WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members have access to many extras they can use now. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.