Tim Buderus Appointed to Vice President, WFS Operations & President, Woodmen Financial Services WoodmenLife has appointed Timothy Buderus to Vice President, WFS Operations, in addition to his current role as President, Woodmen Financial Services. In this role, Buderus provides strategic leadership and support for WFS associates and Representatives, and meets strategic objectives as communicated by WoodmenLife. Buderus joined WoodmenLife in 2002 as a Senior Sales Auditor. He was promoted to Senior Compliance Consultant in 2005; Director, Operations in 2006; and President, Woodmen Financial Services, Inc. in 2008. Prior to WoodmenLife, Buderus worked as a Senior Field Examiner at Securities America, and as an Assistant Representative at INVEST Financial Services. Buderus attended Wayne State College and earned his BS in Business Management, as well as his MBA. He has his Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 4, 7, 24, 53, 63, and 65 licenses. He also has his Life Insurance license and has earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP), Certified Regulatory and Compliance Professional (CRCP), Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC), Fraternal Insurance Counselor Fellow (FICF) and Retirement Income Certified Professional� (RICP) designations.