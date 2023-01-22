Kemp Appointed Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment WoodmenLife has appointed Brett Kemp as Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment. In this role, Kemp will manage the Mortgage & Real Estate Investment team, which is responsible for the origination of commercial mortgage loans throughout the country. These loans are a part of WoodmenLife's robust investment portfolio. Kemp joined WoodmenLife in October 2011 as a Senior Mortgage Analyst. In 2013, he was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager. In 2016, he was promoted to Portfolio Manager, and in 2022, he was promoted to Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining WoodmenLife, Kemp completed an extended internship with AEGON. He also spent six years at 40|86 Advisors, Inc., the investment subsidiary of CNO Financial Group. Kemp graduated from the University of Northern Iowa with a BA in Finance and Real Estate. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to work more closely with Brett," said Jacob Day, VP & Chief Investment Officer. "His extensive investment knowledge is a tremendous asset to the team. WoodmenLife is lucky to have him heading up this important department."