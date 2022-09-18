WoodmenLife Appoints Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury WoodmenLife has appointed Ryan Jenkins Director, Treasury. In this role, Jenkins will plan, staff, lead, and support activities for WoodmenLife's Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), General Accounting, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Purchasing departments. Additionally, Jenkins will manage the preparation of internal and external financial statements and coordinate and provide financial information to internal and external auditors, rating agencies and state insurance regulators. Jenkins began his career with WoodmenLife in December 2019 as Supervisor, FP&A, and was promoted to Manager, FP&A in 2021. Prior to joining WoodmenLife, Jenkins worked at National Indemnity Company as a Compliance Administrator and served as an Adjunct Accounting & Finance Instructor at National American University. He also worked as an Assistant Customer Service Manager and Financial Services Consultant at Bank of the West. "I know that Ryan will continue to push WoodmenLife toward growth," said Annette Devine, Vice President, Accounting. "He is constantly looking for ways to improve himself, the company and the industry." Jenkins received his undergraduate degree in Accounting, Financial Markets and Investment Strategy from the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2009. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Creighton University in 2013.