WoodmenLife Hires Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer WoodmenLife is proud to announce the appointment of Wilbur Jenkins as Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Jenkins will lead the Core Operations, Human Resources, and Strategic Initiatives divisions while overseeing strategic planning for WoodmenLife. Prior to joining the organization, Jenkins served as Sr. Vice President of Operations and Business Transformation at Argo Group and Vice President of Countrywide Operations for Hartford Financial Services Group. "We're thrilled to welcome Wilbur as our new COO," said Denise McCauley, Executive Vice President & COO and CEO-elect. "He brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the role, and I'm confident he'll help us take our organization to the next level." With a Bachelor of Science from South Carolina State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix, Jenkins also holds Executive Leadership and Business Management certificates from Harvard Business School and Babson College, respectively.