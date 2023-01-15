Nic Olari Promoted to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official WoodmenLife has promoted Nic Olari to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official. In his new role, he will oversee, advise, and coordinate the management of compliance and privacy matters affecting WoodmenLife. He will also assist all WoodmenLife divisions and subsidiaries with compliance and privacy issues. Olari joined WoodmenLife in 2011 as Law Clerk. In 2013, he was promoted to Staff Attorney. In 2017, he was promoted to Assistant General Counsel, followed by a promotion to Director and Associate General Counsel in 2020. Most recently, Olari has served as Director & Sr. Associate General Counsel as of 2021. Olari received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Creighton University in 2011. In 2013, he earned his Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. Olari has his Series 7, 24, and 63 securities licenses.