WoodmenLife Hires Tracy Crowell to Lead Corporate Recruitment WoodmenLife has hired Tracy Crowell as Director, HR Business Partners & Recruiting. In this position, Crowell supports the Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, company executives, and senior leadership in defining strategic Human Capital goals and plans. She also develops strategies to attract, proactively build, and maintain a quality talent pipeline for WoodmenLife. Prior to joining WoodmenLife, Crowell was HR Director at the Women's Center for Advancement. She also served as HR Director at CFO Systems and held numerous positions at Union Pacific Railroad from 1997 to 2019, her final role being AVP, HR Operations. "Tracy's experience and expertise will help WoodmenLife continue to grow," said Michael Hemenway, Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer. "To be a leader in our industry, we must consistently recruit top talent. Tracy can help us do that, and we're happy to have her as a part of the team." Crowell received her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She has also earned the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designation. Crowell is a member of the Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter, a volunteer organization that serves the families of military and first responder heroes.
