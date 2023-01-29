 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WoodmenLife

  • 0
WoodmenLife

Ken Knaub Promoted to Vice President, Business Technology WoodmenLife has promoted Ken Knaub to Vice President, Business Technology. In this role, Knaub establishes, directs, and oversees the creation of Business Technology strategy and long-term goals. He oversees the implementation and maintenance of all hardware, software, and various programs to meet business needs. Knaub leads the BT staff, including hiring, training, guidance. Knaub joined WoodmenLife in 2020 as Director, Application Services. Prior to WoodmenLife, Knaub worked at Infogroup, first as Director/Architect Software Engineer, then as Vice President of Software Engineering, and, finally, as Senior Vice President of Product Development. Knaub earned his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Nebraska Lincoln. In 2017, he developed a patent for a method and system that can detect the operating state of a golf club. "I know that Ken will do great things in this role," said Denise McCauley, Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer, Secretary. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Business Technology transformation initiatives and will be key in driving continued improvement for our customer-centric model."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Immanuel

Immanuel

Immanuel Leaders Serve the State of Nebraska

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Kemp Appointed Director, Mortgage Loan & Real Estate Investment

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife Promotes Jerry Smolinski to Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP

Carlson & Blakeman, LLP is pleased to announce Matthew Wurstner has been promoted to partner with the firm effective January 1, 2023.

WoodmenLife

WoodmenLife

Nic Olari Promoted to Vice President, Chief Compliance & Privacy Official

McGrath North

McGrath North

MCGRATH NORTH EXPANDS ITS HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LITIGATION GROUP

Watch Now: Related Video

Goldman Sachs Sees Oil Heading to $100 a Barrel by 3Q

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert