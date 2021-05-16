 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WoodmenLife
0 comments

WoodmenLife

  • 0

Barr to Lead Core Operations Compliance and Customer Support WoodmenLife has appointed Lynne Barr to Director, Core Operations Compliance and Customer Support, effective May 1. She will manage all activities related to Core Operations compliance, including ensuring quality and timely review of customer complaints and escalation of complaint concerns. She will also continue to represent WoodmenLife at arbitration hearings, depositions and other legal proceedings.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nebraska Medicine
Inside Business

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine Nebraska Medicine is welcoming a new leader to the organization with the hiring of Kyle Skiermont, PharmD, as vice president…

Wells Fargo Advisors
Inside Business

Wells Fargo Advisors

Jason B. Thompson & Edward J. Brezenski III Senior Financial Advisors have been named as 2021 Premier Advisors by Wells Fargo Advisors Jas…

Inside Business

Outlook Enrichment

Monthei, Legally Blind, Named Outlook Enrichment Executive Director Paulette Monthei was named the new executive director of Outlook Enrichmen…

Lamp Rynearson
Inside Business

Lamp Rynearson

Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member Shawntal M. Smith, Esq., joins Lamp Rynearson Board of Directors as its newest member. She is the Chi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert