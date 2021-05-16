Barr to Lead Core Operations Compliance and Customer Support WoodmenLife has appointed Lynne Barr to Director, Core Operations Compliance and Customer Support, effective May 1. She will manage all activities related to Core Operations compliance, including ensuring quality and timely review of customer complaints and escalation of complaint concerns. She will also continue to represent WoodmenLife at arbitration hearings, depositions and other legal proceedings.
WoodmenLife
