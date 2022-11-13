WoodmenLife Promotes Leslie VanderVeen to Director, Securities WoodmenLife has promoted Leslie VanderVeen to Director, Securities. VanderVeen oversees the Securities Department and leads the team's analysts and their daily market activities. She aids in training, developing, and mentoring Securities associates so that they may grow their investment knowledge and expertise and become best-in-class investment analysts. VanderVeen began her career with WoodmenLife in 2017 as a Securities Portfolio Manager in the Investment Division. Prior to that, VanderVeen held the positions Senior Public Bond Trader and Director, Public Bond Portfolio Management at Mutual of Omaha. She has also held positions with Westchester Capital Management, Inc., American Century Investment Management, Kansas Development Finance Authority, and KMPG Peat Marwick, LLP. VanderVeen earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and her master's degree in Accounting and Information Systems from the University of Kansas. She has instructed classes at Kansas University & Creighton University.
