WoodmenLife Appoints Aaron Cooper Director, Accounting Support WoodmenLife has promoted Aaron Cooper as Director, Accounting Support. In this position, Cooper oversees and manages all activities of the Payroll, Tax and Accounting project teams within the Accounting Services Division. Cooper began his career with WoodmenLife in March of 2012 as Supervisor, Tax Compliance. He moved into the role of Manager, Tax and Payroll in 2017. In 2019, he became Manager, Financial Accounting, and in 2021, he became Manager, Tax, Payroll and Accounting Projects. Prior to joining WoodmenLife, Cooper worked for NorthStar Financial Services, where he started as New Accounts Specialist, then became a Constellation Trust Services Specialist, and ultimately was promoted to Constellation Trust Services Manager. "Aaron is as dependable as they come, and he brings a wealth of experience into this role," said Annette Devine, Vice President, Accounting Services. "I cannot wait to see what he does." Cooper earned a Bachelor of Arts, Finance and Bachelor of Arts, Real Estate from the University of Northern Iowa in 2005.
WoodmenLife
