Wieland and Olari Promoted to Director and Senior Associate General Counsel Joe Wieland Nic Olari WoodmenLife has promoted Joe Wieland and Nic Olari from Director and Associate General Counsel to Director and Senior Associate General Counsel. In his role, Wieland will continue to provide legal counsel to the Human Resources and Fraternal divisions, as well as negotiate transactions and contracts. Olari's role will be to continue to advise Woodmen Financial Services, serve as the Chief Compliance Officer for the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account, and handle litigation and arbitration proceedings on behalf of WoodmenLife. Wieland, an Omaha native, joined WoodmenLife in 2016. He has served as Contracts Administrator, Assistant General Counsel and Director and Associate General Counsel. Wieland has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Communications from Creighton University and his Juris Doctor from the Nebraska College of Law. Before joining WoodmenLife, Wieland was an Associate Attorney with Smith Slusky Law. He is bar licensed in Nebraska. Olari, an Omaha native, joined WoodmenLife in 2011. He has served as Staff Attorney and Assistant General Counsel, and currently serves as Director and Associate General Counsel as well as Chief Compliance Officer of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account. Olari has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Creighton University and has his Juris Doctor from Creighton's School of Law. He is bar licensed in Nebraska and holds Series 7, Series 24 and Series 66 securities licenses._______________
WoodmenLife
