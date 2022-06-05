Driffill Promoted to Sr. VP and National Sales Manager of WoodmenLife Charles R. Driffill Jr. has been promoted to Senior Vice President & National Sales Manager. Driffill has held multiple sales positions with WoodmenLife, most recently Vice President, Sales supporting WoodmenLife Regional Directors. Driffill began his career at WoodmenLife in 2005 as a Sales Representative. In 2007 he was promoted to Recruiting Sales Manager and won Recruiting Sales Manager of the Year honors in 2009 and 2010 in West Texas. In April 2011, he was promoted to Regional Director of the Texas Southeast region and later served as Regional Director of the Texas West region. In 2016, he was promoted to Director, Sales in WoodmenLife's Home Office in Omaha, Neb., followed by a promotion to Vice President, Sales, in 2018. Driffill is a Financial Advisor with Woodmen Financial Services and has earned the Fraternal Insurance Counselor Fellow (FICF) designation. He has served as President of the Southeast Texas Youth Association and Southwest Texas Fraternal Association. For the past four years, he has also served on the board for the Fraternal Field Manager's Association.
