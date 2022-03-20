Debbie Bogar Hired as Director, Portfolio Project Management Office WoodmenLife has hired Deborah Bogar as Portfolio Project Management Office (PPMO) Director. In this role, she will transition the Enterprise Project Management Office (EPMO) to PPMO. Bogar will also assess and implement a staffing plan, focusing on work intake, budgeting, portfolio management for WoodmenLife, education in the Agile methodology, and partnership building. Prior to her time at WoodmenLife, Bogar was Assistant Vice President of Technical Product Management for the Group Protection division at Lincoln Financial Group. She earned her B.S. in Secondary Education with a concentration in History and Psychology from the University of Nebraska Omaha. Bogar is also an ICAgile Certified Professional in Business Agility Foundations (ICP BAF) from Agile Transformations, Inc. She is a board member of Kids Can Community Center, as well as a member of the Kids Can work environment committee.