Olari Appointed Chief Compliance Officer of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account WoodmenLife has appointed Nic Olari to Chief Compliance Officer of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account. In conjunction with this role, Olari has also been appointed as Chair of WoodmenLife's Variable Annuity Committee. He will be responsible for overseeing compliance efforts of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account with state and federal law. Olari, an Omaha native, joined WoodmenLife in 2011. He has served as Staff Attorney and Assistant General Counsel, and currently serves as Director and Associate General Counsel. Olari has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Creighton University and also has his Juris Doctor from Creighton's School of Law. He is bar licensed in Nebraska and holds Series 7, Series 24 and Series 66 securities licenses.