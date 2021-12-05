 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WoodmenLife
0 comments

WoodmenLife

  • 0
WoodmenLife

Olari Appointed Chief Compliance Officer of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account WoodmenLife has appointed Nic Olari to Chief Compliance Officer of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account. In conjunction with this role, Olari has also been appointed as Chair of WoodmenLife's Variable Annuity Committee. He will be responsible for overseeing compliance efforts of the WoodmenLife Variable Annuity Account with state and federal law. Olari, an Omaha native, joined WoodmenLife in 2011. He has served as Staff Attorney and Assistant General Counsel, and currently serves as Director and Associate General Counsel. Olari has a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Creighton University and also has his Juris Doctor from Creighton's School of Law. He is bar licensed in Nebraska and holds Series 7, Series 24 and Series 66 securities licenses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hightower Omaha
Inside Business

Hightower Omaha

Hightower Omaha Hightower Omaha welcomes Sean Song as Financial Planning and Analytics Associate. In his role, Sean will provide financial pla…

TSG
Inside Business

TSG

TSG Announces Company Growth, Expands Client Support Marlissa Charles Kevin Keegan Roger Van Scoy Scott Fortenberry Trevor Culbertson David Ma…

Swanson Russell
Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Hires Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Bob Gropp Jess Schmitz Casey Hodgin Ryan Connolly Matia Ward Nicole Vitera Adam Furle…

ACCESSbank
Inside Business

ACCESSbank

ACCESSbank Frank Stalla ACCESSbank welcomes Frank Stalla as senior vice president, Director of Administrative Services to its management team.…

Dvorak Law Group
Inside Business

Dvorak Law Group

Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer Named Legal Advisor of the Year Congratulations to Dvorak Law Group Partner David Mayer who has been name…

Inside Business

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Promotes Eight in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Julie Nielson Lisa Schumacher Jon Lundeen Zach Henke Ryan Stoner Madison Knopik Ju…

Security National Bank
Inside Business

Security National Bank

SECURITY NATIONAL BANK ANNOUNCES NEW BRANCH MANAGER IN COUNCIL BLUFFS Security National Bank is pleased to announce Nikki Alford as assistant …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert