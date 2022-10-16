WoodmenLife Names Lance Larsen Vice President, Alternative Distribution New Channel Introduced to Accelerate Growth WoodmenLife's chief concern since its inception has been serving members. For more than 135 years, this has been accomplished through our Sales Force. To support this goal and to continue to grow the business, WoodmenLife has made the decision to expand to a new sales channel. Lance Larsen has been appointed to oversee this channel as Vice President, Alternative Distribution. In this role, Larsen is responsible for identifying, developing, and supervising new distribution channels for the company. This role has been strategically developed to focus on adding new revenue, creating new sales opportunities, and increasing WoodmenLife membership. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Prior to joining WoodmenLife, Larsen was Regional Vice President at Ameritas Life. He also served as Vice President of Sales for Transamerica for more than 10 years and as Sales Vice President at Sammons Financial Group for eight years. Larsen earned his BA in Psychology from the University of Iowa in 1994. He also holds the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designations from the American College; the Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) and Associate, Customer Service (ACS) designations from LOMA; and the LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow (LLIF) from LIMRA. "This is a crucial time of growth and change for WoodmenLife," said Kyle McMahan, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. "Lance has the experience and drive to help push WoodmenLife to the next level, so that we can not only better support current members but also gain new ones. At the end of the day, it's about helping families secure their financial futures." This new initiative, led by Larsen, will not only allow WoodmenLife to serve its members at the highest capacity, but also continually pursue growth from new channels.