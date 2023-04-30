WoodmenLife Hires Jacob Enenbach as Associate General Counsel WoodmenLife has hired Jacob A. Enenbach as Associate General Counsel. In this position, he handles arbitration and litigation matters. Prior to WoodmenLife, Enenbach worked as Douglas County Deputy Attorney from 2012 to 2018; and as Senior Associate at Engles, Ketcham, Olsen & Keith P.C., from 2018 to 2023. Enenbach earned his Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and his Juris Doctor from Saint Louis University. "Jake is bringing valuable knowledge to WoodmenLife, especially with his experience in litigation," said Lynn Espeland, Senior Vice President, General Counsel. "We're pleased to welcome him as the newest member of the legal team." Enenbach serves on the Project Harmony Service Board, the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities Service Board and the Aksarben Foundation Floor Committee.