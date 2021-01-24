 Skip to main content
Vint named partner at Woods Aitken Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Patrick T. Vint has been elected a partner in the Firm. Vint focuses his practice on commercial litigation and construction law. He represents design professionals, contractors and subcontractors in construction-related claims, and business owners in contract and labor disputes. He also advises clients on how to manage risk and prevent future litigation. Vint received his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and his B.B.A. from the University of Iowa. He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken has focused its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Visit our website at woodsaitken.com.

