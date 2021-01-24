Vint named partner at Woods Aitken Woods Aitken LLP is delighted to announce that Patrick T. Vint has been elected a partner in the Firm. Vint focuses his practice on commercial litigation and construction law. He represents design professionals, contractors and subcontractors in construction-related claims, and business owners in contract and labor disputes. He also advises clients on how to manage risk and prevent future litigation. Vint received his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and his B.B.A. from the University of Iowa. He is admitted to practice law in the state and federal courts of Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, as well as the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken has focused its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Visit our website at woodsaitken.com.
Woods Aitken LLP
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mueller Robak LLC Matthew T. Schaefer Timothy G. Hruza Mueller Robak LLC Nebraska's premier lobbying and government relations firm is pleased …
Hancock Dana announces promotions Conner Hardy Cecilia London Tatiana Credit Ben Varilek Jesse Brickner Jeff Faltys Connor Mullen Dan Torczon …
Terry Headley Receives Life Insurance Industry's Highest Honor John Newton Russell Memorial Award Chair, Paul Dougherty, presents Terry Headle…
Dr. Lisa Black Mary Ellen Sacksteder Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Dr. Lisa Black is APTA Nebraska's 2020 Mary Ellen Sa…
- Updated
Assurity announces promotions in legal, marketing departments
The Harry A. Koch Co. is pleased to announce they have hired Joe Broekemeier as Sales Executive and Ag Director. Joe Broekemeier has 10 years …
Kody Moffatt, M.D., Named Division Chief of Pediatric Sports Medicine Kody Moffatt, M.D., M.S., has been appointed division chief of Pediatric…
A new leader has joined Nebraska Medicine. Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Daubert announced the hiring of Bryce Brackle as the inaugural vi…
CELEBRATING 25th YEAR MILESTONE First Nebraska Trust Company is thankful and honored to serve our clients and professional friends across Nebr…
Nikki Sleddens 2020 Achievement in Education Award American Physical Therapy Association Nebraska Chapter Congratulations to Nikki Sleddens, A…