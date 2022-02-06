Woods Aitken LLP

Akert and Svane Elected Partners at Woods Aitken Kaylen K. Akert Audrey R. Svane Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Kaylen K. Akert and Audrey R. Svane have been elected partners in the Firm. The election was effective January 1, 2022. Akert is a member of the Firm's transactional group and her practice includes business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, banking, real estate, and estate planning and administration. Akert assists clients on a variety of corporate issues, ranging from the formation of a business, to contract drafting and negotiation, to entity reorganizations, stock purchase agreements, and asset purchase agreements. In real estate, Akert routinely represents clients buying, selling, or leasing commercial properties, as well as financing transactions. In the estate or trust administration process, she works with personal representatives and trustees to manage estate or trust assets. She also assists clients in implementing their family's estate planning objectives. Akert received her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law. Svane is a member of the Firm's litigation group where her practice focuses on construction law and commercial litigation. As part of Svane's unique practice, she also counsels and advocates for clients dealing with serious injuries and families that have experienced traumatic loss. She has advised and represented clients in civil cases in various state courts, federal courts, mediation, arbitration, and on appeal. She also provides general risk management strategies to general contractors and subcontractors on a variety of construction-related matters, including drafting and analysis of contracts and claim preparation. Svane received her J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Celebrating its 100th year, Woods Aitken focuses its practice of law on achieving long-term client success on local, regional, and national levels. The Firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C.