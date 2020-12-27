 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woods Aitken
0 comments

Woods Aitken

  • 0
Woods Aitken

Woods Aitken welcomes Cooper Overcash Woods Aitken is delighted to welcome Cooper J. Overcash to the firm as an associate attorney. He joins the Firm's transactional department, practicing in the areas of real estate, banking, estate planning, and telecommunications. "We feel very fortunate to have Cooper join us at the Firm," said Kory D. George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. "Cooper brings exceptional experience, and he is already proving himself a great member of our team." Overcash received his J.D. and MBA from the University of Virginia and his B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He draws on a wide range of experience in representing his clients, including prior positions at two leading national law firms, where he counseled clients in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate governance in financial services and capital markets. Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The Firm will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021. To learn more about Woods Aitken, visit woodsaitken.com.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CFA Society of Nebraska
Inside Business

CFA Society of Nebraska

CFA Society of Nebraska Recognizes Member Milestones CFA Society of Nebraska recognizes and congratulates the following members that have achi…

Inside Business

RENZE

RENZE RENZE, a 125-year-old provider of exhibits, branded environments, event graphics & point-of-purchase solutions, has promoted Nate Jo…

Koley Jessen
Inside Business

Koley Jessen

Koley Jessen Adds Litigation Attorney Quinn Eaton has joined Koley Jessen's Litigation Department. After finishing top in his Creighton Law Sc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert