Woods Aitken welcomes Cooper Overcash Woods Aitken is delighted to welcome Cooper J. Overcash to the firm as an associate attorney. He joins the Firm's transactional department, practicing in the areas of real estate, banking, estate planning, and telecommunications. "We feel very fortunate to have Cooper join us at the Firm," said Kory D. George, a managing partner at Woods Aitken. "Cooper brings exceptional experience, and he is already proving himself a great member of our team." Overcash received his J.D. and MBA from the University of Virginia and his B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He draws on a wide range of experience in representing his clients, including prior positions at two leading national law firms, where he counseled clients in mergers and acquisitions, securities, and corporate governance in financial services and capital markets. Founded in 1921, Woods Aitken works with clients ranging from individuals and local organizations to regional businesses and national corporations. The Firm will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021. To learn more about Woods Aitken, visit woodsaitken.com.