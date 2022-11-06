Weisbeck Joins Woods Aitken Woods Aitken is delighted to announce that Lexi A. Weisbeck has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Weisbeck joins the firm's growing litigation team, working with clients in the construction law and commercial litigation practice areas. She advises and represents business owners, contractors, subcontractors, and design professionals on construction and commercial disputes, contract formation, and negotiations. Weisbeck joins Woods Aitken after clerking for the firm for two years. She received her J.D. from Creighton University School of Law where she was a member of the trial and arbitration teams and was named to the Order of Barristers. She received numerous awards, including the Silver Quill Award from the Nebraska State Bar Association, the Creighton University Best Brief Award, and multiple CALI Excellence for the Future Awards. Prior to attending law school, Weisbeck received her B.S. from South Dakota State University where she received a degree in Construction Management with emphases in Accounting and Business Management. Since 1921, Woods Aitken has focused its practice of law on achieving long-term client success. This commitment to client service has also afforded Woods Aitken the opportunity to emerge as a regional and national leader in the practice of construction, telecommunications, labor & employment, real estate, and banking and finance law. The firm has offices in Denver, Lincoln, Omaha, and Washington, D.C. Learn more at woodsaitken.com.